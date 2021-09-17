Nigeria who are three-time African champions are still occupying 34th in the world on the latest FIFA ranking

Super Eagles recorded wins against Liberia and Cape Verde in their last two games in the World Cup qualifiers

Senegal who finished as second best at the 2019 African Cup of Nations were ranked as the best in Africa

FIFA who are the world's football governing body have released the ranking for the month of September in which the Super Eagles of Nigeria maintain their 34th position.

Nigerians would have thought that wins over Liberia and Cape Verde in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers should have pushed the Super Eagles up on the standings, but that did not help.

Gernot Rohr and his men recorded a 2-0 win over the Lone Stars of Liberia in their first game at the Teslim Balogun stadium before registering a 2-1 win over the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on the road.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and assistant Yobo in action. Photo: Osodi

Source: Original

According to the ranking made available by FIFA, Nigeria are still rated as the fifth best footballing nation in Africa in which Gernot Rohr and his men would have to do well in subsequent games.

And sitting at the top in African zone is Senegal who are being followed by Tunisia on second position as Algeria occupy third, while Morocco are fourth best.

The likes of Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon and Ivory Coast are below Nigeria on the FIFA ranking.

On the global ranking, Belgium are rated as the best footballing nation in the world, while Brazil are second as England who finished as runners up at the EURO 2020 occupy third.

Paul Onuachu shines as Genk record big win in Europa League

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Paul Onuachu who is a Super Eagles striker was the hero for Belgian side Genk on Thursday night, September 16, as his late-minute goal gave his club the win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League match.

The hosts would have themselves to blame for losing this encounter in front of their faithfuls considering the number of chances they had which they failed to utilize.

Rapid Vienna players knew that a win for them would boost their morale in the Europa League opening game this term, but they met a more determined Genk side.

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu would have even scored two goals in the first half if he had converted his chances, but he was unable to do so.

Fans of the home team had thought that the match would finish in a draw before Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu eventually netted the winner at the death.

