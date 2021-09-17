Aisha Buhari met with FIFA President, CAF chief and other notable names in world football during the opening of the women's football competition in Lagos

Gianni Infantino, Patrice Motsepe, Sunday Dare, Amaju Pinnick were all present at the official opening of the competition

Nigeria, South Africa, Mali, Morrocco, Ghana and Cameroon are the women's teams participating in the tourney

Aisha Buhari Football is currently making the buzz as the bigwigs in the sport were present for the opening of the tournament, Instagram.

Six women's national teams were invited including hosts Nigeria, South Africa, Mali, Morrocco, Ghana and Cameroon

The Super Eagles had a bright start following their 2-0 over mali in their first game while Morrocco got the better of Cameroon.

Aisha Buhari gifts shirts, ankara to top footballing icons at the opening of the women's soccer torunament. Photo @aishambuhari

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF boss Patrice Motsepe as well as the NFF President Amaju Pinnick, Sports Minister Sunday Dare and others were present at the opening of the tournament.

And the first lady made a social media post about how the women's competition being held in Lagos has drawn attention worldwide.

What the first lady said

She posted photos of shirts gifted customized shirts of the national team, an ankara and a blue jersey that has her name written on it.

"I received the President of FIFA, Mr. Gianni Infantino, who is in Nigeria to witness the kick-off of the Aisha Buhari Football Tournament which commenced yesterday.

"He was accompanied by the presidents of CAF, NFF and other officials of FIFA, CAF and NFF.

"We had fruitful discussions on female football as it relates to the development of the girl child and women empowerment in general.

"I am happy with the attention this tournament has attracted worldwide."

Super Falcons stars twerk after win over Mali

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Super Falcons superstar Asisat Oshoala served her fans premium content on Instagram after sharing a short clip of herself and some of her teammates twerking to a popular Nigerian hit song Bloody Samaritan by Ayra Starr.

The Barcelona striker was in the company of Francisca Ordega, Uchenna Kanu, and Monday Gift as they started showing their dance moves with the 'Vibes' dance challenge.

And when the song got to the climax part, they also switched gears as they turned to backs to the camera and then shake the gift their God gave them.

Oshoala shows off dancing skills

Legit.ng also reported that Super Falcons and Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala will have to take her twerking lessons more seriously as she was seen showing off her amateurish dancing skill in the United States.

The 26-year-old attacker was in the company of a few of her national team colleagues during her trip to the country.

Oshoala was first spotted embracing one of the ladies in the short clip she posted on her Instagram story before participating in the twerking competition.

Source: Legit.ng