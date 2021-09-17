Paul Onuachu was in great form on Thursday night, September 16, netting the winner for Genk in win over Rapid Vienna

The encounter was in Europa League match as Paul Onuachu and his teammates began their campaign on a winning note

Super Eagles top official Pascal Patrick also praised Paul Onuachu urging him to continue making Nigerians proud

Paul Onuachu who is a Super Eagles striker was the hero for Belgian side Genk on Thursday night, September 16, as his late-minute goal gave his club the win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League match.

The hosts would have themselves to blame for losing this encounter in front of their faithfuls considering the number of chances they had which they failed to utilize.

Rapid Vienna players knew that a win for them would boost their morale in the Europa League opening game this term, but they met a more determined Genk side.

Paul Onuachu in action for Genk in the Europa League. Photo by Johann Schwarz

According to the report on Soccernet and Thewill, the visitors started getting their chances from the 30th minute even though they also failed to find the back of the net.

Paul Onuachu loses chances

The report even added that Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu would have even scored two goals in the first half if he had converted his chances, but he was unable to do so.

Fans of the home team had thought that the match would finish in a draw before Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu eventually netted the winner at the death.

Speaking to Legit.ng on Friday morning, September 17, on Paul Onuachu's winning goal for Genk, Super Eagles coordinator Pascal Patrick described the striker as a reliable and determined player.

Pascal Patrick's reaction

''Scoring for his club for them to get the win is a good one for him and we in the Super Eagles because he is a player we are always proud of and he is also a quality star who wants to excel at all time.

''I want to urge him to be more focused and score more goals this season which I believe he can because of the kind of striker he is.''

