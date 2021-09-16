Legendary Brazilian footballer Kaka has hailed Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku as the world's no.1 striker

The Belgium international cemented his place as one of Europe's best forward after helping Inter win the Serie A

According to Kaka, Lukaku's physical strength, intelligence and speed remind him of former teammate Adriano

Lukaku kicked off his second Chelsea spell on a blistering note, having already scored four goals in all competitions

Brazil football legend Kaka has hailed Romelu Lukaku as the best striker in the world.

According to Kaka, Lukaku's physical strength, intelligence and speed remind him of Adriano. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Lukaku has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent months especially after leading former club, Inter Milan, to their first-ever Serie A title in nearly a decade.

The Belgian has gone on to prove his goalscoring prowess since rejoining Chelsea in the summer, scoring four goals in four matches.

Kaka now contends the former Man United forward is easily the world's no.1 striker and even suggested he played a key part in Inter's title triumph.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kaka's opinion on Lukaku

Speaking during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the one-time Ballon d'Or winner also likened Lukaku to Brazil icon Adriano.

"Romelu is number one, he reminds me of Adriano at his best – physical strength, intelligence, speed," Kaka said.

Meanwhile, Lukaku will now has efforts focused on helping Chelsea reclaim the Premier League title under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel.

He has already scored three goals in three league appearances, including one on his second debut against Arsenal.

He was the match hero on the night of Tuesday, September 14, when his solitary strike fired the Blues to a 1-0 win over Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League.

Lukaku on not celebrate sliding with his knee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Romelu Lukaku has vowed to stop celebrating with knee slides after he tore his socks during Chelsea's weekend victory over Aston Villa.

Lukaku, who rejoined the Blues this summer from Inter Milan has been in fine shape for the west Londoners, scoring three goals in three league appearances thus far.

He was once again the man of the moment against Aston Villa as he netted a brace to inspire his side to a comfortable win.

Lukaku on comparisons with Ronaldo

Legit.ng also reported that Romelu Lukaku has hit out at reporters who had compared him with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite similarities in their playing style, Lukaku does not want to be compared with the legendary Portuguese striker who has returned to the Premier League with Manchester United.

Aside from scoring breathtaking goals, both stars have several things in common including the leagues they have played in.

Source: Legit