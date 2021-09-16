Borussia Dortmund are not ruling out Erling Haaland's exit as they are already shopping for his replacement

The Norwegian striker has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs including Man City, Chelsea, Barcelona, and Real Madrid

Sources close to Dortmund claim they have identified Timo Werner as the man to take his place of the hotshot in their club

Chelsea flop Timo Werner has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Borussia Dortmund as the ideal replacement for Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian forward is widely regarded as one of the most promising youngsters, with his goalscoring prowess attracting interest from a number of European clubs.

According to Metro UK, Dortmund are prepared to cash in on the Norwegian next summer having already recouped £73million from the sale of Jadon Sancho to Man United.

Haaland came close to departing the German club this window, with Man City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid all linked. Photo: Getty Images.

The Bundesliga club's chiefs are believed to be increasingly resigned to losing Haaland, and Chelsea's Werner has been placed in their shortlist of potential candidates to succeed the youngster.

Reports in Germany indicate Dortmund want to sign Werner despite his struggles at Stamford Bridge but he will be subjected to a significant pay cut before the deal could materialise.

How many EPL goals did Werner score in his debut season?

Werner had a difficult start to life in west London, managing just six goals in the Premier League in his debut season.

The arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan has further raised concerns surrounding the German's position in Thomas Tuchel's team set up.

Werner is yet to score for the Blues this season and was an unused substitute as Lukaku powered the European champions to a 1-0 win over Zenit St. Petersburg.

How Timo Werner missed a glorious chance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Timo Werner was on target in Germany’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland earlier this week but his open miss was the talking point on social media after the game.

Germany, under the guidance of new boss Hansi Flick, thrashed a helpless Iceland in their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It was Werner’s Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger who opened the scoring in the first half with a looping header.

