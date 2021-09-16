Pep Guardiola was furious with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish during Man City's clash with RB Leipzig in the Champions League

According to the Spanish manager, the duo were not helping the defence as the opponents to control of their midfield

City went on to win by 6-3 as both Mahrez and Grealish got their name on the scoresheet from a solo effort and a spot-kick

Pep Guardiola is a manager who never gets satisfied with his team's result regardless if they are ahead with any goal margin, The Sun, BT Sport.

The same happened when the Spanish gaffer was spotted fuming at Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish on different occasions during City's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

Despite being 4-2, Mahrez and Grealish were among the scorers but the former Barcelona boss was angry using the 'f' word while he confronted the duo.

Pep Guardiola reveals why he almost got into a fight with Mahrez and Grealish. Photo by Martin Rickett

Source: Getty Images

The ex-Bayern Munich coach came face-to-face with the Algerian star and Englishman who made a scoring debut in his first-ever game in Europe.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

What Pep said about Grealish and Mahrez

Guardiola revealed he was not pleased with their contributions to the team's defence as he told BT Sport:

“We spoke in half-time about the way we have to do it and they didn't do it. Fights happen.

“They are so good, they make four players in the build up to attract you behind the holding midfielders where there aren't a lot of players, where the ball goes outside and they are so fast when they attack in behind.

“It's not easy to control it but when you regain that ball there are many players in front of the ball and in the transition to make one or two passes in behind you have a chance to attack.”

Nathan Ake loses father during City's game against RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that while Nathan Ake was on duty for Manchester City in their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig as the Dutch defender lost his father, Sky Sports, Instagram.

The Netherlands international rose highest in the box to score the game's first goal which ended 6-3 in a nine-goal thriller at the Etihad.

Not knowing that few minutes after the goal was scored had his father lost his life as he played the entire 90 minutes of the game in ignorance.

It was the 24-year-old's first goal in the elite competition and later dedicated the strike to his late father through a social media post.

Source: Legit