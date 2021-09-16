Reece James has urged the public to help identify the four men that broke into his home while in action for Chelsea this week

The defender featured in the Blues slim win over Zenit St Petersburg as they commence their Champions League title defence

But he returned home only to find out that his UCL and UEFA Super Cup champions medals have been stolen

Chelsea defender Reece James was left heartbroken after his Champions League and UEFA Super Cup medals were stolen by robbers who broke into his home.

The 24-year-old was on duty with the Blues as they kick off their UCL title defence against Zenit St Petersburg on September 14 when those robbers forcefully gained entrance into his house.

He has now called on the members of the public to help identify and fish out the culprits involved in stealing his valuables. He shared video clips of the burglars on his official Instagram page as reported by GOAL and Sky Sports.

Reece James in action for Chelsea during the Champions League Group H fixture earlier this week. Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

What Reece James posted online

"On the evening of the 14th of September 2021 when I was playing for my club in the return of the Champions League, a group of cowardly robbers broke into my house.

"They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car. I never keep any jewellery of mine in my house so all that was contained in the safe were my Champions League winners medal and Super Cup winners medal and the runners-up medal for the Euro 2020.

"These medals were won representing Chelsea and England - honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it."

