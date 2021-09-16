Nathan Ake lost his father during Man City's 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in their Group A Champions League clash

The 24-year-old opened the scoring in the match in the 19th minute as the game produced an outstanding nine goals

The Netherlands international only discovered the death of his father had occurred while he was on the pitch for City

While Nathan Ake was on duty for Manchester City in their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig as the Dutch defender lost his father, Sky Sports, Instagram.

The Netherlands international rose highest in the box to score the game's first goal which ended 6-3 in a nine-goal thriller at the Etihad.

Not knowing that few minutes after the goal was scored had his father lost his life as he played the entire 90 minutes of the game in ignorance.

Nathan Ake reveals his father passed away after he scored a Champions League goa against RB Leipzig. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

It was the 24-year-old's first goal in the elite competition and later dedicated the strike to his late father through a social media post.

"The past few weeks have been the toughest of my life, my dad has been very ill and there was no more treatment possible. I was lucky to have a lot of support from my fiancé, family and friends.

"Yesterday after a difficult time I scored my first Champions League goal, and only a few minutes after he passed away peacefully with my mum and brother by his side. Maybe it was meant to be, watching me play always made him proud and happy. I know you're always with me, you will always be in my heart and this one was for you dad."

