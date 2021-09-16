President Buhari welcomes FIFA president Gianni Infantino as well as the president of CAF Patrice Motsepe to the state house in Abuja

The dignitaries arrived the country following the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s tournament holding in Lagos

FIFA president Infantino presented a customised shirt to the president during the courtesy call on Thursday, September 16

The president of the world’s football governing body FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has paid a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the state house in Abuja.

In a statement by the president’s special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the FIFA president alongside the president of CAF Patrice Motsepe were Buhari’s guest.

Infantino and Motsepe arrived Nigeria for the Aisha Buhari Women’s Invitational Tournament which kicked off in Lagos on Wednesday, September 15.

President Buhari welcomes FIFA president to the state house. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

They were among other dignitaries present at the Mobolaji Johnson, Onikan, when the Super Falcons put up a late show do defeat Mali in the opening fixture.

It was gathered that Sports Minister Sunday Dare and NFF President Amaju Pinnick led Infantino and Motsepe to pay courtesy call on the president.

Photo shows the FIFA president present a ‘Buhari’ customized No.10 shirt to the president on Thursday, September 16.

Super Falcons open Aisha Buhari Invitational with victory

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons of Nigeria began their campaign at the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup tournament in style following a 2-0 win over Mali.

Monday Gift grabbed a brace very late in the game to seal all three points for the hosts in the presence of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State who led eminent political big-wigs to the event.

In the 83rd minute, Monday rose highest in the box and nodded past Karenta, bringing so much excitement to the Arena.

One minute into added time, Monday was again at the end of an Asisat assist, and looped the ball over an advancing Karenta to put huge smiles on the face of Nigerians.

Sports ministry donates N50million for Aisha Buhari Cup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, donated N50million to organisers of the Aisha Buhari Cup, an invitational women football tournament for six African countries.

The minister made the announcement on Tuesday, August 31 when the LOC paid a courtesy call to his office in Abuja.

He commended the organisers of the tournament for the wonderful work they had done so far while assuring them that all the necessary support they need would be provided to make the competition a huge success.

Source: Legit