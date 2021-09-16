Daniel Amokachi has taken time out to share a picture showing him spend good time with one of his aunts who is now late

The post attracted condolences from some of his followers on Instagram after the ex-footballer referred to the woman as his mom

Amokachi however noted that she was aunt, but he referred to her as his mother because she was his mother’s sister

Former Super Eagles' forward Daniel Amokachi has shared a throwback photo of himself having awesome moments with his aunt who is now late.

His former teammate Jay Jay Okocha could also been seen in the snap as Amokachi noted that he shared the picture because it’s a Thursday.

Throwback Thursday or TBT is a social-media trend when users, on Thursdays, post photographs or recollections of the past under the #throwbackthursday, #tbt, or #throwback hashtags.

And sharing the photo, Amokachi maintained that the woman captured with him in the snap was his aunt who has now passed away.

He described her as his mother in the caption:

“Because It's Thursday... Year 2000. Mom may your soul continue to rest, not my biological mama.”

And fans have taken to the comment section to send their condolence messages to the 48-year-old which prompted him to reiterate in the comment section that she was not his biological mother.

Amokachi added:

“Just a bit of clarity, it's not my biological mama... She's my mom's sister, which makes her my mom.”

Amokachi recently met with billionaire businessman E-money

Amokachi looked stunned as he meets billionaire businessman E-money as sighted on Instagram. The former Nigerian international was, in August 2020, appointed as the special assistant on Sports Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari.

To date, ‘The Bull’ as Amokachi is fondly called, remains one of Nigeria’s greatest players of all time, having featured in 44 matches for the country, scoring 13 goals.

Amokachi was appointed to advise the president on all sports matters and not only football which he is known for.

Amokachi recently met with billionaire businessman Emeka Okonkwo famously known as E-Money as the former footballer shared the picture on his Instagram handle.

