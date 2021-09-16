Pele has returned home from hospital after the legendary Brazilian footballer was operated upon due to colon tumour

The 80-year-old has taken to social media to thank his fans and well-wishers who reached out to him while in intensive care

Pele said he read the thousands of messages and will continue everyday happier with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes

Brazilian football legend Pele has thanked fans and well-wishers for their show of love during his time in the intensive care unit, following a colon tumour op, SunSport reports.

The three-time World Cup winner, in his message, also cracked up a new joke that he is ready to play football again, as he hints on his improved health status.

It was the 80-year-old’s first social media post since he was taken to the Alberto Enstein Hospital in Sao Paulo on August 31.

Pele has left intensive care. Photo: Nelson Almeida

Source: Getty Images

Pele who has a surgery posted a smiling selfie picture showing his wrist clenched in victory sign.

He wrote on Instagram:

“My friends, this is a message for each of you. Don't think for a minute that I haven't read the thousands of loving messages I've received around here.

“Thank you very much to each one of you, who dedicated a minute of your day to send me positive energy.

“Love, love and love! I have already left the intensive care unit and I am in my room. I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We will be together soon!”

Earlier Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento had provided a positive update on her dad’s condition on her Instagram account.

Messi breaks Pele’s goals record in South America

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi responded brilliantly following Pele’s earlier comments that the Argentine only shoots with one leg.

The Brazilian football icon had in 2019 criticised the six-time Ballon d’Or winner saying he cannot use his weaker foot, cannot head the ball and only has one trick.

Following controversies on who the greatest player of all time is, Pele had insisted that both himself and Maradona were better players and the pair cannot be compared.

But in the early hours of Friday morning, Messi broke Pele's South American goalscoring record in the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

Lionel Messi recorded his 55th career hat-trick in style after powering Argentina to a 3-0 win triumph Bolivia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, September 10.

Source: Legit.ng