Lionel Messi was begged by Club Brugge fans to have mercy on them before their Champions League game

The club's faithful were spotted holding up a sign 'Messi have mercy' at the Jan Breydel Stadion

The game ended in a 1-1 draw as Ander Herrera's goals was cancelled out by Brugge captain Hans Vanaken

Lionel Messi was playing his first Champions League game for Paris Saint-Germain when they travelled to Belgium to play Club Brugge, Instagram, Sport Bible.

Fans message to Messi

While doing his pre-match warm-up, fans at the Jan Breydel Stadion were spotted with a banner saying "Messi have mercy."

The Jupiler champions were underdogs going into the game against the team that had Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the attack.

Club Brugge fans hold up the sign "Messi have mercy' thinking the PSG star would dismantle their team but it ended up in a 1-1 draw. Photo by Anthony Dibon

Source: Getty Images

Philippe Clement's men evenly matched Mauricio Pochettino multi-billion squad as they maintained their discipline.

Despite going ahead through Ander Herrera in the 15the minute, Brugge came back scored an equally similar goal by their captain Hans Vanaken.

Messi had his trademark left-foot shot hit the post later in the game and another effort in the second half saved by Simon Mingolet.

After 90 minutes, fans were cheering their team's bravery after holding one of the favourites of the Champions League to a 1-1 scoreline.

Brugge still have Man City who demolished RB Leipzig to play in the coming weeks as they look to qualify out of the group stages for the first time in their history.

