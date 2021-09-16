Aisha Buhari Cup kicked off in style as the Super Falcons of Nigeria opened their account with victory over Mali

The Nigerians had to wait until the 83rd minute before opening their goals’ account courtesy a Monday Gift header

Gift completed her brace in stoppage-time - a match which was witnessed by dignitaries, including the Lagos Stats governor as well as the FIFA president

The Super Eagles of Nigeria began their campaign at the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup tournament in style following a 2-0 win over Mali, The Eagle reports.

Monday Gift grabbed a brace very late in the game to seal all three points for the hosts in the presence of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State who led eminent political big-wigs to the event.

Other top dignitaries who witnessed the opening match of the competition were FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe and other football’s top echelon, including president of NFF and FIFA council member Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

Aisha Buhari Cup stars with a win for the Super Falcons. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, came to life in the 83rd minute when FC Robo Queens star Monday Gift rose to head past Mali’s goalkeeper Fatoumata Karenta, six minutes after coming into the fray for Francisca Ordega.

It was a tough contest on Wednesday evening as the opponents put up a formidable fight showing greater zest and desire in the opening half and returning after the recess with the same impressive fighting spirit.

Nigeria came close as early as the 5th minute when the Malians cleared the danger, before Francisca Orderga side-netted her effort in the ninth minute.

Aisha Buhari Cup stars with a win for the Super Falcons. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

And in the 18th minute, Ageusissa Diarra tested goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie from a 30-yard free-kick.

In the second half, Uchenna Kanu side netted in the 67th minute, before Oshoala, who should have scored with only the goalkeeper to beat, failed to get past Karenta. In the 74th minute, Karenta again saved from Kanu.

In the 83rd minute, Monday rose highest in the box and nodded past Karenta, bringing so much excitement to the Arena.

Aisha Buhari Cup stars with a win for the Super Falcons. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

One minute into added time, Monday was again at the end of an Asisat assist, and looped the ball over an advancing Karenta to put huge smiles on the face of Nigerians.

Sports ministry donates N50million for Aisha Buhari Cup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, donated N50million to organisers of the Aisha Buhari Cup, an invitational women football tournament for six African countries.

The minister made the announcement on Tuesday, August 31 when the LOC paid a courtesy call to his office in Abuja.

He commended the organisers of the tournament for the wonderful work they had done so far while assuring them that all the necessary support they need would be provided to make the competition a huge success.

