Paul Scholes has stated that Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer risks losing his job at the end of the season if he goes trophyless

The Norwegian boss' substitution against Young Boys was criticized by Scholes who believed he should have done better

The Red Devils suffered their first loss of the season despite going in front against the Switzerland based side in the Champions League

Paul Scholes has warned his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he risks being sacked as Man United manager if he fails to win trophies this season, Mirror, Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils were humbled by Young Boys in the Champions League despite going ahead through an early goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The complexion of the match changed when Aaron Wan-Bissak was shown a red card after delivering a dangerous tackle.

Pauls Scholes has warnde Solskjaer about risking sack if he does not win trophies this season. Photo by Mathew Peters

Source: Getty Images

Jadon Sancho was quickly substituted for Diogo Dalot and while Donny van de Beek went off for Raphael Varane at half-time.

Solskjaer also substituted Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic which later backfired after conceding the equalizer.

Things went from bad to worse as United conceded a late goal to suffer their first loss of the season in all competitions.

What Scholes said

Scholes was not happy with Man United's inability to absorb pressure and tore into pieces Solskjaer's substitutions.

"It’s Basaksheir all over again. We were here last season and rueing mistakes.

"That’s a big mistake at the end of the game from Jesse who done really well at the weekend. Just goes to show wherever you go in Europe it's tough.

"Ole has now built a squad that is capable of winning the big prizes and that’s what he has been brought to do.

"The only difference is the quality of the managers, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool have proven winners.

"You’ve got Ole who has done a fantastic job building this squad, now is the time with that squad of players. He has to win something."

