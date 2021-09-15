Manchester City vs RB Leipzig ended in a nine-goal thriller as the hosts emerged victors at the Etihad Stadium

The win fired the Citizens to the top of Group A after Paris Saint-Germain's faltering against Club Brugge

Nathan Ake, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus were all on the scoresheet for City

Man City vs RB Leipzig Group A Champions League clash ended in a 6-3 win for the EPL giants at the Etihad on the night of Wednesday, September 15.

Jack Grealish, Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus all scored a goal apiece in the second half to help the Manchester side secure a huge 6-3 win. Photo by Matt McNulty.

Source: UGC

City, who are among favourites to win the championship were looking to curtain raise their European campaign on the right footing as they look to lift the elusive title.

The Citizens came close to conquering Europe for the first time in their history last season, only to be stopped by rivals Chelsea in the final.

However, Pep Guardiola's men showed intent of giving the tournament another shot when they took on Leipzig at home in their first group fixture of the season.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

City, who have been in scintillating shape did enough to bag a huge win that fired them to the top of the pool after putting five goals past their opponents.

Summary of the game

Nathan Ake fired the hosts into the lead in the 16th minute as he steamed in to head into the net Jack Grealish's vicious curling corner.

Nordi Mukele doubled City's advantage before the half-hour mark after directing the ball into his own net with a horrible own goal.

However, Christopher Nkunku pulled one back for the visitors in the 42nd minute before Riyad Mahrez making it 3-1 on the stroke of halftime.

Nkunku went on to score two more goals to complete a stunning hat-trick, but it was not enough to stop his side from losing as City scored three more goals in the second half.

Jack Grealish, Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus all scored a goal apiece to help the Manchester side secure a huge 6-3 win.

The other Group A fixture pitting Club Brugge and a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain ended in a 1-1 draw with Ander Herrera scoring for the French giants.

Fernandinho reveals City were close to signing Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Manchester City defensive midfielder Fernandinho has disclosed that the Premier League reigning kings had a considerable chance of signing Cristiano Ronaldo at the just concluded summer transfer window. GOAL reports.

The world was stunned following news that Ronaldo had agreed to join the Citizens following his departure from Italian club Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner completed a blockbuster £20 million ($28m) switch to Manchester United on deadline day as he returned to the Old Trafford outfit.

Source: Legit Newspaper