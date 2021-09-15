Nigerian musicians are doing a great job at putting Nigeria on the map and they are getting the well deserved recognition

Just like Wizkid has been doing for weeks, young singer, Ckay has created a record for himself and the world

The remix of the singer's song, Love Wantiti has now made history as the most ‘shazamed’ track in the world

Fans and supporters of the singer joined him in celebrating the achievement as many showered congratulatory messages on him

It is a proud moment for Nigerian singer, Ckay as he recently scored a massive a massive accomplishment not only outside the shores of Africa but the whole world.

Popular music recognition platform, Shazam took to social media with a post announcing that the singer's single, Love Wantiti remix has made history as the most 'shazamed' song in the world.

Ckay makes world record Photo credit: @ckay_yo

The post read:

"#lovenwantitiremix by @ckay_yo, Axel & DJ Yo is now the most Shazamed song in the world! "

Check it out below:

Ckay also took to his Instagram page, acknowledging his latest achievement.

Fans congratulate Ckay

The news got many Nigerians and fans of the music star excited as it puts the music industry on a global map. Read some congratulatory messages sighted below:

swaykingston_gram:

"Nigeria is taking over!!"

official_andrewsamuel:

"f**ing legend."

becky8c:

"Congratulations."

crackheadextra:

"Congratulations big man."

_danielmonique:

"Really love to see it."

samanigram:

"Big congratulations."

walixmusic:

"Greatness!!"

jidennajokey_:

"Thank God they later posted it. Happpy asf."

koraleclasik:

"Congratulations Brother! I’m happy that remix didn’t happen before you realized how big that song is."

mosesbagz:

"Bro soo proud of you. Wish you more wins."

Wizkid's Essence becomes most 'shazamed' song in the US

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid scored another massive accomplishment outside the shores of Nigeria, Africa.

Popular music recognition platform, Shazam, took to social media announcing that the singer’s Essence song off the Made in Lagos (MIL) album, has made history as the most ‘shazamed’ song in the US.

This came after Canadian singer, Justin Bieber jumped ona remix of Essence with Wizkid, and it has since then moved on to break records.

