Big Brother Naija season six housemate, Yousef has made his fans proud as he recently got signed as a model to a German clothing brand

An official statement which was shared on Yousef's page contained statements from the brand's CEO

The news has made Yousef's fans really happy as the brand stresses that many more juicy packages await the young man

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Yousef's management have prepared a big surprise for him when he finally exits the show.

An official statement on his page revealed that he has been signed as a top model to a Germany and Nigerian based clothing brand.

Yousef becomes ambassador for clothing brand Photo credit: @offficialking_yousef

Source: Instagram

Why Yousef?

According to the statement from the brand's CEO, Yousef has proven himself in key areas that will benefit the brand and the world.

It continued by saying that the reality star's intellect and organised mode of dressing set him apart from the pack.

The address also noted that part form the mouth watering deal, may more juicy packages await Yousef as he continues to thrive in the house.

"Yunikstars gather here! Germany here we come, by danfo or by keke, anyhow here we come. Inside house we don dey get deals."

See post below:

Fans react

nkechiblessingsunday:

"Stay Winning, Gentle dove."

lady___p:

"He deserves this tbh! Dude knows how to pose for the camera and the clothes ALWAYS look good on him, and that's on period!"

sopheeia_:

"Congratulations Fav. OMG... I'm so happy."

royale_bliss:

"Congratulations to our calm Alpha. Yousef to the world."

gellae:

"Yayyyyyy!!!!!!! We going global."

blacckidsgram:

"Endorsement before he even gets out of the house, omo!"

