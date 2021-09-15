He Gave Himself: Hilarious Reactions as Boma Shows Off Money Cake, Small Chops and Other Gifts From Fans
- It is no new thing for fans of BBNaija stars to shower them with gift which is what Shine Ya Eye star, Boma recently got
- The reality star shared a photo of a tray of small chops, alcohol flask, and a five tier money cake his fans sent to him
- Boma's post has sparked reactions with a number of people saying that fans couldn't have given him such meagre gifts
Fans of Big Brother Naija ex-housemates go over and out to buy them gifts, some go as far as gifting them houses and buying expensive rides.
Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Boma recently had his share of the fan love and he took to social media to flaunt it.
The reality star showed off his gifts displayed on a table which consists of a five tier money cake, a small tray of small chops, alcohol flask, a portrait and a card.
BBNaija: Kayvee emotional as fans spend millions on gifts for him, money cake, lighting equipment spotted
Boma thanked his fans alle the Bravehearts and appreciated their love.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
See the post below:
Nigerians react
Boma's post generated hilarious comments online, while some people say the gift was from Boma to himself, others mocked his fanbase.
Read some of the comments sighted below:
i_am_tomi_:
"From Boma to Boma."
ada______pax:
"Na lie, na boma buy am."
laurettaopeyemi:
"Audio fans."
prescioustess:
"As always scripted."
mz_pinkett:
"Which foolish fans be that? Audio fans. Mtchew."
fortunate_mary:
"Why didn't he take pictures with the fans that presented this? Audio fans."
posh_durl:
"This one doesn't look like fans doing. It's possible he gifted himself those."
st.mari_am:
"Ahh Boma sack you fans."
Boma speaks on intimate activities with Tega
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ex- housemate, Boma Akpore, once again cleared the air about some misconceptions trailing his relationship in the house with married ex-housemate, Tega Dominic.
BBNaija: Keep my name out of your mouth, Boma 'knocks' socialite Cubana Chiefpriest over Tega's issue
In his clarification, Boma stated that the comment about fishy smell from Tega's body part only came to be during a game played by the housemates.
On allegations of sleeping with her, Boma maintained that people are only jumping on assumptions of what they think happened under the duvet.
Source: Legit