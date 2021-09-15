Spanish giants Barcelona suffered home defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night, September 14

The club's fans were livid with the result and even midfielder Sergi Roberto was booed before being substituted in the second half

The 29-year-old Spaniard was said to have broken down in tears in the dressing room after the Champions League game

Sergi Roberto who plays for Spanish giants Barcelona reportedly broke down in tears in the dressing room after the Catalans' embarrassing defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night, September 14.

The defeat was a painful one for all Barcelona fans in which many were said to be referring to the departure of Lionel Messi as the rationale behind the loss.

Some Barcelona fans are of the opinions that Lionel Messi would have helped the team if the club never allowed him to leave for free to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Sergi Roberto in action for Spanish giants Barcelona. Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen

Source: Getty Images

Sergi Roberto was substituted in the 59th minute against Bayern Munich, and according to the report on Tribuna and GMS, he cried in the dressing room because of how he was booed by the fans.

Fans are deeply upset with the current state of affairs at the club and poor Roberto has found himself firmly in the crosshairs.

At this moment, it certainly looks like things are going to get much worse at Barca before they ever get any better.

Gerard Pique makes big statement after UCL defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Gerard Pique seems to have thrown in the towel after claiming Barcelona are not one of the favourites to win this season's Champions League.

La Blaugrana suffered a damaging defeat to German champions Bayern Munich in their first outing of the season.

The Bavarians scored three unreplied goals through Thomas Muller and a brace from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

The post-Messi era seems to be dawning on the club after the Argentine superstar left for Paris Saint-Germain this summer in controversial circumstances.

And his former teammate Pique has ruled out the possibility of the Catalan side of winning this season's competition.

