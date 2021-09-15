Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal that gave Chelsea the win over Zenit in the Champions League

Chelsea remain unbeaten so far this season in all competitions and Romelu Lukaku has netted four goals

The Blues gaffer Thomas Tuchel asserted that Romelu Lukaku is a world class striker Chelsea have missed for long

Thomas Tuchel who is the gaffer of Premier League side Chelsea has stated clearly that Romelu Lukaku is the type of striker the Blues have missed for long considering his recent performance.

The Belgian made a triumphant return to Stamford Bridge before the start of the ongoing Premier League season and has been impressive in all competitions for the Blues.

During his first stint at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku failed to impress and was eventually sold without netting any goal for the Blues in 10 games.

Thomas Tuchel and Romelu Lukaku in action for Chelsea. Photo by Chris Lee

Source: Getty Images

However, Romelu Lukaku tried to put the disappointment of his first stint at Chelsea behind him as he shined at Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan before returning to London.

Last season, Romelu Lukaku was in awesome form as he helped Inter Milan to win the League title ahead of Juventus and AC Milan.

On Tuesday night, September 14, it was Romelu Lukaku's goal that gave Chelsea their win over Zenit in the Champions League and manager Tuchel was impressed.

According to the report on Sky Sport and Football London, Thomas Tuchel explained that Romelu Lukaku is a world class striker.

Thomas Tuchel's reaction

"The performance from Romelu was not easy. We didn't create many chances for him but he's the type of guy who doesn't lose confidence and belief. And that is why he is a world-class striker.

"He's super important, it's as easy as that. You don't find many strikers of his quality.''

Source: Legit