Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily linked with rivals Manchester City before he eventually sealed a Manchester United move

City star Fernandinho has disclosed how Ronaldo’s agent arrived Etihad Stadium over contract talks for the superstar

According to Fernandinho, the Citizens had a considerable chance of signing the Portuguese before the Red Devils snapped him up

Manchester City defensive midfielder Fernandinho has disclosed that the Premier League reigning kings had a considerable chance of signing Cristiano Ronaldo at the just concluded summer transfer window. GOAL reports..

The world was stunned following news that Ronaldo had agreed to join the Citizens following his departure from Italian club Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner completed a blockbuster £20 million ($28m) switch to Manchester United on deadline day as he returned to the Old Trafford outfit.

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent held talks with Man City, Fernandinho confirms. Photo: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

There had been speculations that Ronaldo was close to joining the blue half of Manchester before he finally sealed a switch to the Theatre of Dreams.

Fernandinho has confirmed that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes visited the Etihad Stadium for talks over potential contract for the Portuguese superstar.

Brazilian midfielder told ESPN:

“I think there was a good, considerable chance. I think his agent was here at the club renewing the contracts of Ederson, Ruben Dias, seeing the situation of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo.

"Obviously, if you're there at the table, you can talk about everything and every possible player.

"I think that a lot of expectations were also raised with the possibility of him coming here."

Ronaldo’s shirt sales reach £187 million

Meanwhile, reports from Old Trafford have it that Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt sales have now hit a staggering record £187 million.

Thousands of fans wore the replica of Ronaldo’s shirt during their game vs Newcastle United as the sales sky rocketed following news that he was taking Edinson Cavani’s number 7 shirt.

Research outlet Lovethesales.com claim that Ronaldo has the fastest-selling shirt in Premier League history as it reaches record £187 million.

Gary Neville believes Chelsea are strong contender for Premier League title

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are the only teams yet to taste a Premier League defeat so far this campaign.

They all have 10 points each as they occupy the first, second, and third positions on the table having won three and drawn one of their first four respective fixtures this term.

Although one might be forced to say it is too early to call, Red Devils legend Gary Neville believes the Blues will be "very difficult to stop" this season following their blistering start to the season.

