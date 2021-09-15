Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be on his way to Premier League side Manchester United next year

Manchester United legend Gary Neville wants the Old Trafford landlords to spend big on the signature of the Nigerian

Ole Solskjaer and his chiefs at Manchester United will have to submit big deal to Leicester City for Wilfred Ndidi

Manchester United chiefs have been urged by their legend Gary Neville who has recommended Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for them to sign in the next transfer window.

Since the Nigerian footballer moved to the Premier League in 2017, Wilfred Ndidi has been superb for Leicester City and even played important role last season that helped them to win the FA Cup.

The Red Devils fans are said to be demanding for the signing of another defensive midfielder who could help them in their quest to win the Premier League title this term.

Wilfred Ndidi in action for Premier League side Leicester City. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Soccernet and Sportbible, Gary Neville feels it will be awesome for Manchester United to break the bank for the signature of Wilfred Ndidi.

Gary Neville's reaction

“I think I’d be going for three Leicester players, to be honest with you. I would probably be going for Ndidi, Vardy,”

Leicester City will be facing Napoli on Thursday night, September 16, in the Champions League and Wilfred Ndidi will hope to continue his impressive performance for the Foxes.

Ndidi together with Kelechi Iheanacho will go head to head with Victor Osimhen who is their teammate in the Super Eagles.

Wilfred Ndidi has been playing for the Super Eagles since 2015 and was among the players who finished as third best at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

