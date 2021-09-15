Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund and Kylian Mbappe of PSG could be on their ways to Real Madrid next year

This is according to Spanish La Liga chief Javier Tebas who says Real Madrid have the financial strength to buy them

Real Madrid have been monitoring Kylian Mbappe for long and the arrival of Messi could force him to leave PSG

Javier Tebas who is the president of the Spanish La Liga has stated emphatically that Real Madrid have the financial power to complete the signing of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next summer.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are the two great youngsters who have been tipped to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in world football considering their performances.

Already, Kylian Mbappe has won the World Cup title with France lifting the crown in the year 2018 as him and teammates in the national team beat Croatia in the final.

Super striker Erling Haaland in action on the pitch. Photo by Alex Gottschalk

Source: Getty Images

Since moving to Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe has also been impressive for the French giants winning the Ligue 1 titles three times.

On the other hand, scoring goals has been one of the best thing Erling Haaland is known for and Borussia Dortmund fans are happy with his development.

Kylian Mbappe has for the past two seasons being linked with a move to Real Madrid, and according to the report on Sportbible, Tebas explained that the move is possible.

Javier Tebas' reaction

“Real Madrid have sold over €200m in players.

“They have money in the bank to sign Mbappe and Haaland together. They have not lost money and on top of that, they have sold assets.

“What is not understandable is that a club who loses €400m, has €500m in salary excess, and can reject offers like the one for Mbappe.

“It is failure in the control rules of France, which has now hurt the European market.”

