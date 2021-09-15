Brenden Rodgers has explained why he has constantly left out Kelechi Iheanacho in his first team so far this season

Leicester City have started their campaign on a shaky note recording two wins and two losses in their opening four matches

Iheanacho has made four substitute appearances so far this season and provided an assist in the win against Norwich City

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Kelechi Iheanacho's exclusion from his starting XI is as a result of tactical reasons, Complete Sports.

The Nigerian international is yet to start a game for Leicester City this season but has made appearances as a substitute this season.

Despite the 24-year-old's incredible form last season that helped the Foxes win the FA Cup, Rodgers believes with the return of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, he will not play six strikers upfront.

Brendan Rodgers claims Kelechi Iheancho's exclusion from his first XI is due to tactical reasons. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Rodgers' opinion about Iheanacho

The Northern Irish manager however claims there is still enough matches ahead of the season that would give Iheancho to start.

Rodgers was quoted by Leicester Mercury:

“I’m just really happy with the contribution. I see him every day, I know his strengths and I know the areas he can improve on.

“What he’s doing is he’s making an impact, and I think that’s how it started for him here, I was bringing him into games and he was doing well. It’s nice now that people have the confidence in him that he’s going to contribute.

“There will be enough opportunities over the course of the season for him to start games. It’s really about the team, I’m not so much worried about the individual, I need to pick a team that I feel is going to win, and if I need to change a game, I have a bench to be able to do that, and that’s what we have.

“I’m always supportive of the individual player, but the team is always more important. You can’t play with six attacking players.

“He’s a very important player for us, whether he comes into the game or whether he starts.”

Iheanacho's prize money after Liberia game

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi were awarded N1 million each after helping Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 triumph in their 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Leicester City forward Iheanacho was named the man of the match after scoring the two goals that propelled the three-time African champions to the summit of the Group C table.

His first goal came in the 22nd minute while his second was recorded two minutes before the halftime whistle sounded.

Source: Legit.ng