Nollywood star Toyin Abraham has taken to social media in celebration of her stepdaughter, Temitope Ajeyemi

The much-loved actress posted a lovely photo of her stepchild while noting that she’s coming back with more posts dedicated to her

Toyin described Temitope as an amazing daughter, and fans, followers joined her in celebrating in the comment section

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has lovingly celebrated her stepdaughter, Temitope Ajeyemi, who clocked a new age on Wednesday, September 15.

The mother of one who proudly identifies Tope as her daughter shared a cute picture of the celebrant and accompanied it with a short caption.

Toyin Abraham celebrates her stepchild Tope.

Source: Instagram

Toyin wished Tope a happy birthday celebration adding that she would come back to her Instagram page with more posts dedicated to the celebrant.

The Alakada actress said she would tell the world how Tope has been an amazing daughter to her.

Toyin wrote:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful most adorable daughter @temitopeajeyemi I’m coming to tell the world how amazing you are as my daughter."

In a different post, the actress showered heartfelt words of prayers on the celebrant.

Toyin wrote:

"May God continue to keep you for us and be your light in all you do. I love you too much my baby girl."

Fans, colleagues join Toyin in celebrating

The comment section was filled with congratulatory birthday messages from fans and colleagues who joined the film star in celebrating her stepdaughter.

Read comments below:

ucheogbodo said:

"She is so beautiful. Happy Birthday Princess."

oluwatoyingold04 said:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

ademola_ridwanullahi said:

"Happy birthday Tope."

agbedefunmilayo said:

"Happy birthday baby girl age gracefully."

ajokegoldmi said:

"Happy birthday to you daughter worldbest wa,God bless your new age."

Impressed pastor prays for Toyin Abraham after watching her new film

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham shared a video showing a powerful moment she recently encountered at a cinema in Akure.

The video captured the moment a clergywoman who just watched her new film came to offer heartfelt prayers for her.

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with different reactions to the inspiring video clip.

