Blessing Okagbare was handed a suspension days before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games over doping

The 32-year-old lost her appeal having tested positive for a banned substance by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Latest reports have it that the Nigerian athlete has been handed a four-year-ban and could return before the 2024 Olympic Games

Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare who failed an out-of-competition-test has lost her battle to upturn her suspension by the World Athletics.

Okagbare was suspended from the 2020 Olympic Games for doping having tested positive for a banned substance by the Athletics Integrity Unit, Premium Times reports..

The AIU said the 32-year-old tested positive for human growth hormone after her samples were taken on July 19, which was four days before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics started.

Blessing Okagbare in action at the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

On July 31, 2021, the results turned out positive and that was after Okagbare had won her heat and qualified into the 100meters semi-final.

The Nigerian athlete immediately appealed the suspension and requested on seeing the result of her B Sample.

Nigerian outlet The Guardian are now reporting that she has been handed a four-year-ban after B Sample returned the same result.

A source close to World Athletics said:

“Okagbare started her four-year ban long ago. It is just unfortunate Blessing Okagbare found herself in this mess.

“When the result of her A Sample came out, Okagbare had the option of accepting it, which could have seen her ban reduced to two or three years, but she insisted on her B Sample.

“I pity her though, but WA (World Athletics) wants all athletes to compete and win clean. Okagbare’s ban may elapse before the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

How did Nigeria perform at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria had a slightly better outing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after winning two medals compared to their participation at the 2016 edition of the games.

Ese Brume won a bronze medal for the country in the women's long jump event while Blessing Oborududu claimed the silver medal from the 68kg wrestling women’s freestyle.

This however made the country finish 74th on the overall medals table while ranking eighth-best among the 54 African nations that participated at the Games.

Tobi Amusan wins Diamond League title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tobi Amusan has put away her disappointing Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign after she won the 100meters hurdles in the women's event.

The 24-year-old set a new African record with a time of 12.42sec in the Diamond League meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

She broke Gloria Alozie's record of 12.44sec set in 1999 and became the first Nigerian to ever win a Diamond League title.

