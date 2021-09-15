Barcelona got their Champions League campaign off to a losing note following their 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace while Thomas Muller's opener sealed the victory for the German League giants

Ronald Koeman and his men will aim to bounce back to winning ways when they host Granada in a La Liga game on Monday

Barcelona filed out for the first time in about 16 years without Lionel Messi and the end result was a disaster as they were hammered 3-0 by Bayern Munich at the iconic Camp Nou Stadium.

The Catalan club didn't just lose the match, they were unable to record a single shot on target all through the encounter in front of their home fans.

Despite signing a number of Dutch players, Ronald Koeman's men barely created chances nor threaten the opponent's goalkeeper as reported by Daily Mail.

Robert Lewandowski scoring one of his goals for Bayern Munich against Barcelona in their Champions League opener. Photo by Pressinphoto / Icon Sport

Meanwhile, Barca boss blamed his side's first defeat of the season on the limited number of attackers to select for the crunch encounter.

Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong led the attack for the home team while they had the support of five players from the midfield and three at the back but none of this worked out eventually.

Who shot Bayern to victory over Barcelona?

But, the two forwards found themselves feeding off scraps, as Bayern claimed maximum points courtesy of Thomas Muller's opener and Robert Lewandowski's double.

The result now leaves Barcelona at the bottom of the group after the first round of fixtures and they will now shift their focus to their La Liga clash against Granada venue on September 20.

