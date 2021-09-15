Barcelona were awful in their Champions League opener following a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou

A second half brace by Robert Lewandowski and a stunning strike by Thomas Muller were enough for the visitors to claim all three points

Angry fans have branded the Spanish club the ‘Arsenal of La Liga’ as they even failed to register a shot on target

Fans are not taking it lightly with Spanish club Barcelona following their very poor performance that saw them lose 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, SPORTbible reports.

Thomas Muller gave the visitors the lead in the first half before Robert Lewandowski grabbed a brace in the second half, as Bacelona lost 3-0 on a night they failed to register a shot on target.

The opening Group E loss in the Champions League has stunned fans who are now questioning why the mighty have fallen.

Barcelona have started that Champions League campaign on a poor note. Photo: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

A user took to social media to lambast the Catalan giants.

“So sad how far Barcelona have fallen... they look like kids compared to Bayern in their own house.”

Someone else wrote:

“Wow, how far have Barcelona fallen. They are awful [and] they remind me of Arsenal.”

A third fan posited:

"Barcelona have turned into the new Arsenal. Losing their best players & replacing them with average players with a bit of potential hoping they come good.

"Luckily La Liga only has 2 other good teams for now so will be happy to make Champions league just like Arsenal.

And a fourth added:

“Barcelona went to a back three to defend against Bayern Munich in their own backyard and they're currently losing. How the mighty [have] fallen.”

Young Boys hand Manchester United shocking defeat

Meanwhile, Young Boys came from one goal down to beat Manchester United 2-1 in their Champions League opening Group F encounter on Tuesday, September 14.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 13th minute after tapping into the net a cross from his countryman Bruno Fernandes.

However, the hosts capitalised on Jesse Lingard’s error to power the hosts to a famous victory in Switzerland courtesy of a Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu's 95th-minute strike.

Ronaldo gifts steward his jersey

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo had to abandon Manchester United's light training session to attend to the steward he knocked out with a thunderous shot ahead of their Champions League opener against Young Boys.

The 36-year-old was getting ready for the Red Devils' Champions League opening Group F encounter when he fired the shot that went off target and hit one of the stadium's hands.

After realising what he had done, he had to jump a barrier just to attend to the innocent person who was just doing her job before the rocket shot knocked her out.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was said to have given the steward his jersey after Man United's UCL defeat to Young Boys.

