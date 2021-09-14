Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg ended in a slim 1-0 win for the Blues at Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the match and his first UCL goal for Chelsea

Tuchel's men will now shift focus to their upcoming EPL meeting with Tottenham

Chelsea have kicked off their Champions League campaign on a flying note after sinking Zenit St Petersburg 1-0 in their Group H opener played at Stamford Bridge on the night of Tuesday, September 14.

Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the match and his first UCL goal for Chelsea. Photo by Charlotte Wilson.

Source: Getty Images

The clash came a little over three months since the Blues were crowned European champions after seeing off rivals Man City in the final of the competition.

The west Londoners are without a doubt among the favourites to lift the title once again under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel.

And the side have evidenced their credentials after seeing off visiting Zenit St Petersburg to secure their first three points of the group stages.

However, they had to labour through the match having seen the authority they had established in the opening exchanges evaporate.

The best goalscoring opportunity came in the 42nd minute of the match through Hakim Ziyech who curled a beauty from the right only for the keeper to punch it.

The second half of the clash saw the home side show intent of breaking the deadlock but had to wait until the 69th minute to do that through Romelu Lukaku who guided a downward header into the net from six yards.

The visitors had a chance to restore parity with 10 minutes left on the clock, but Chelsea held on to claim maximum points at home.

The three points now have the Blues sitting second in Group H behind Juventus who demolished Malmo 3-0.

Tuchel's men will now shift focus to their upcoming Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby.

