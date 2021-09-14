Cristiano Ronaldo made his 117th Champions League appearance when Manchester United took on Swiss club Young Boys

The Portuguese sensation equals Iker Casillas’ all-record of most appearances in the Europe’s elite football competition

Young Boys are now the 36th team Ronaldo will be scoring against in the Champions League, equaling Lionel Messi’s record

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has equaled the Champions League record set by Iker Casillas and Lionel Messi for most appearances in the competition, GOAL reports.

Ronaldo was in Manchester United’s starting line-up in their opening UCL fixture against Swiss club Young Boys.

It was his first Champions League appearance for United since 2009 to become the joint player with most appearances in Europe’s elite competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal vs Young Boys. Photo: Marcio Machado

Source: Getty Images

Starring in his 117th Champions League, Ronaldo also marked the landmark event with a goal in the first half, but United lost the match 2-1 as the hosts grabbed two second-half goals.

Young Boys became the 36th different club he's scored a Champions League goal against, with only Messi matching that mark.

The 36-year-old found the back of the net as early as the 13th minute of the encounter to give his side the lead.

He's the competition's all-time top goalscorer with 135 finishes, including 17 in 2013-14, the most in a single campaign.

Ronaldo also has more knockout-round goals than any other player with a total of 67 outside of the group stage.

Ronaldo’s son Jr joins Manchester United academy

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping his son takes after him after joining Man United's academy since he moved to England.

Ronaldo Jr. turned up for training along with Nemanja Matic's son and posed for a photo with another kid of their age.

The 11-year-old also played alongside his father at Juventus academy and showed flashes of brilliance scoring goals from set-pieces and like natural No.9.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss AC Milan’s Champions League tie vs Liverpool

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled of AC Milan's Champions League tie with Liverpool at Anfield due to injury.

Ibrahimovic's setback The 39-year-old who became the oldest scorer in Italy's top-flight division felt pain in his Achilles tendon during training their session ahead of the fixture.

And the Serie A club have decided to rest the Swedish striker who recently marked his return from injury with a goal against Lazio at the weekend.

