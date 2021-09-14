Mikel Arteta's strategy has been blamed for Arsenal's woes since they got the 2021-22 season off to a losing start

The North Londoners managed to record their first win this campaign after beating Norwich 1-0 at Emirates Stadium

Balogun's brother reveals that the system doesn't favour the players, therefore, they shouldn't be blamed for the performances

Folarin Balogun's brother has slammed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta over his style of play especially in the striking position.

The Gunners have only been able to produce one goal in four Premier League games having conceded nine already so far this campaign.

Victory over Norwich City was however a relief for the Spanish-born tactician who has been under immense owing to their three consecutive defeats at the start of the season.

Folarin Balogun during Arsenal's Premier League opener against newly-promoted side Brentford in August. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport

A lone strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was all the North London club needed to down the Canaries at the Emirates and seal the three points.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old striker has not featured for the Gunners since their 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea in their second league game.

What Folarin Balogun's brother said

Balogun's brother has now opened up on Arsenal woes after claiming Arteta’s system ‘just doesn’t really work’ currently. Royce Balogun was quoted by SunSport speaking with @whatthefootie:

“You can’t blame just the player, it’s the system. If you look at that striker problem in terms of chances created, it’s not just Folarin.

Arsenal travel to Turf Moor to battle Burnley for their second English top-flight victory on Saturday, September 18.

How Arsenal claim their first EPL win

