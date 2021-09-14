Rasheedat Ajibade has confirmed that she won't be part of the Super Falcons team for the Aisha Buhari tournament

The Nigerian footballer playing in Spain explained that she has a minor knock which won't make her available

Nigerians will now be counting on the likes of Asisat Oshoala, Oparanozie and Onome Ebi for the competition

Rasheedat Ajibade who is a Nigerian female footballer currently playing for Atletico Madrid in Spain has expressed sadness with the fact that she won't be able to make the national team.

The 21-year-old confirmed that she has suffered a minor knock which won't make her available for selection in the Super Falcons of Nigeria for the coming tournament.

Super Falcons of Nigeria are preparing for the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari invitational tournament which will be played in Lagos.

Nigerian female footballer Rasheedat Ajibade.

Source: Getty Images

The competition is organised in honour of Nigeria's first lady, Aisha Buhari, and it will be a week-long event in Lagos.

It is expected to get Nigeria ready for the 2022 Awcon qualifiers against Ghana in October after failing to register a win in three matches played at the US Summer Series in June.

According to the statement made by Rasheedat Ajibade on her official social media page, the former FC Robo star explained that she is not happy about the development.

Rasheedat Ajibade's reaction

''My mood right now. Sad not to be able to meet up with the national team due to a minor knock. But all things happen for good for those who put their trust in the Lord.''

Since 2018, Ajibade has played 12 games for the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Angry Nigerian man attacks Super Falcons players

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how an unidentified Nigerian man caused chaos inside a train carrying the Super Falcons to training in Vienna, Austria.

The current African champions are currently on an 8-day training camp for the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.

The man stood up from his seat and started making a video while insulting the ladies for representing the country.

He accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of caring less of the youths back home and blamed the girls for not protesting for their rights in a democratic state.

The man even went on as pointing accusing hands at Switzerland-based Super Falcons star Onyinyechi Zogg as been unwise for choosing to represent the 11-time African champions.

