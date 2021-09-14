Manchester United fans were treated to premium football content as they watched Cristiano Ronaldo make his second debut last weekend

The forward scored a brace before Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard wrapped the victory up for them

Former defender Rio Ferdinand reveals that the Red Devils stars must take advantage of Ronaldo's aggressiveness and cross the ball to him whenever they have the chance

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United at Old Trafford last weekend.

The goals got the forward's second spell started on a blistering form after helping the Red Devils demolish their visitors 4-1 in his first game for them after 12 years.

After analysing the game, Rio Ferdinand said that Ronaldo's teammates must focus on getting the ball across to the 36-year-old anyhow they can in the 18-yard box.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates all ready for their Champions League opener vs Young Boys. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United

What Rio Ferdinand said

The former England international was quoted by SunSport while speaking on his YouTube channel, saying:

“One thing from a Man United point of view that they could learn from the weekend’s game – and I’m telling you he would have been in there telling them - is just cross that ball.

“(He'll be saying) when you get the opportunities to cross the ball, you put it in there because I’m aggressive and I want the ball.

“It’s well documented – and I’ve always said this for the last few years – the defenders in our country aren’t great at defending crosses, it’s not an art that is honed anymore.”

Ferdinand also questioned the veracity of the Premier League defenders, claiming they need to sharpen up to stop corners or Cristiano Ronaldo will punish them.

“When I was a kid that was part and parcel of your daily routine – defending crosses, defending the box.

“I don’t feel the players are doing that enough - or pulling the coach and saying ‘listen boss, I need to do a bit more on crosses.’ When I see balls coming into the box at the moment – the body positions, the angles etc are way off.

“It ain’t easy – I know I’ve made plenty of mistakes in that position but I think Ronaldo can exploit some of the naive defending at the moment in the PL. They should play to their players' strengths – and Cristiano, he attacks better than anyone.”

Ronaldo is expected to lead United's attack when they file out against Swiss side Young Boys in their Champions League encounter on September 14.

