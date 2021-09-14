Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be available when he side travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in a Champions League cracker

The AC Milan striker suffered discomfort in his Achilles heel during training and will be rested for the trip to the Merseyside

The 39-year-old became the oldest scorer in Serie A when he scored against Lazio in last weekend's clash at the San Siro

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled of AC Milan's Champions League tie with Liverpool at Anfield due to injury problems, The Sun, Goal.

Ibrahimovic's setback

The 39-year-old who became the oldest scorer in Italy's top-flight division felt pain in his Achilles tendon during training their session ahead of the fixture.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to miss crucial Champions League tie against Liverpool at Anfield. Photo by Andrea Bruno Diodato

Source: Getty Images

And the Serie A club have decided to rest the Swedish striker who recently marked his return from injury with a goal against Lazio at the weekend.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former Man United forward has been out of action in the last four months causing him to miss Euro 2020 with his country and the opening two matches for the Rossoneri.

The ex-Barcelona star scored on his comeback in the 2-0 win over Lazio but will not be able to add to his tally against Jurgen Klopp's men at the Merseyside.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli could not hide his admiration for the ageless Swedish striker after his achievement in Italian football.

“Ibrahimovic never gets old and he has great passion, a fire burning inside him.

“He competes to win, he always trains to the maximum and he does so with pleasure.

“When you are like that you do not feel the years go by.”

Zlatan compares himself with Ronaldo and Messi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stated that he is as good as multiple Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a recent interview with France Football, the 39-year old delivered an outrageous response when asked if he regrets not winning the coveted Ballon d'Or.

According to SPORTbible, Ibrahimovic’s response was as arrogant and as brash as you would have hoped for.

Ibrahimovic attacks Ronaldo

Legit.ng also reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Cristiano Ronaldo got more credit than he deserved during his first spell at Manchester United.

The 36-year-old spent six seasons at Old Trafford winning three Premier Leagues, one Champions League, and several other domestic titles.

He scored 118 goals and 69 assists in 292 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils but the AC Milan forward insists that Ronaldo was just doing all the scoring while Wayne Rooney did all the work.

Source: Legit.ng