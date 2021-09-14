Vincent Enyeama has explained that he is not happy that Nigerians players are not getting more than 100 caps for the Super Eagles

During his active playing time for Nigeria, Vincent Enyeama had 101 caps and won the African Cup of Nations

Former Everton defender Joseph Yobo who is now an assistant coach in the Super Eagles also got 101 caps for Nigeria

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama has expressed disappointment to the fact that only two Nigerian players have so far played 100 games for the three-time African champions.

Nigeria is a country blessed with many professional footballers who have made names for themselves in the country and also in Europe.

The likes of Austin Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Daniel Amokachi and Mikel Obi are among the Nigerians who shined while playing in the Premier League.

Vincent Enyeama in action on the pitch. Photo by Manuel Blondeau

Source: Getty Images

At the moment, only Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo have played 100 games for the Super Eagles thanks to their brilliant performances during their time.

But according to the report on Complete Sports and Cable, Vincent Enyeama explained that there should be more players with more than 100 caps for Super Eagles.

Vincent Enyeama's reaction

“Players like Jay Jay Okocha, Peter Rufai, Kanu deserve to have more than 100 caps. It is sad that Mikel could not get up to 100 because he was very close to it. Going forward, we need to do better. We need more players to get there.”

Meanwhile, Vincent Enyeama had issues in the national team under Sunday Oliseh which forced the former Enyimba goalie out of the Super Eagles.

Vincent Enyeama wants Ahmed Musa to succeed

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, who is Nigeria’s most capped player alongside Joseph Yobo with 101 appearances, has reacted to Ahmed Musa recent achievements.

Musa reached 100 appearances for the Super Eagles during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde, a match Nigeria won 2-1.

Although FIFA has released a statement that Musa has participated in 98 official matches for his country as two of the games were not counted.

The 28-year-old Musa is the captain of the current team and has a great chance of surpassing Enyeama and Yobo’s record of appearances.

In 2020, during a chat with Legit.ng, Enyeama showered accolades on Ahmed Musa, branding him as a ‘great guy’. According to Enyeama, he wants Musa to succeed, adding that records are for people who write it.

