Cristiano Ronaldo remains the best player to ever feature in the Champions League with his goal tally and assists

The 36-year-old has won the competition five times with Man United and Real Madrid respectively in his career

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also the highest player with most goals at the knockout phase of the competition

Cristiano Ronaldo will begin his second campaign in the Champions League with Manchester United when they take on Young Boys, Give Me Sport.

The 36-year -old is the competition's highest scorer as well as assists with 134 goals in 176 appearances and providing in the process.

Ronaldo leads with goals and assists in Champions League ahead of Messi, Muller Photo by Man United

Source: UGC

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner lifted the competition once with the Red Devils and four times during his nine-year spell with Real Madrid.

Since 2018, the Portuguese forward is still looking for his first title as a player having failed to help Juventus progress beyond the lockout phases.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

CR7 also holds the record for the most goals scored in the knock-out stages with 42, most of them scored during his spell with Los Blancos.

Here are the players with the most goals and assist in the Champions League knockout stages according to Reddit

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (67 goals, 10 assists)

2. Lionel Messi (47 goals, 14 assists)

3. Thomas Muller (23 goals, 13 assists)

4. Robert Lewandowski (24 goals, 9 assists)

5. Arjen Robben (16 goals, 8 assists)

6. Wayne Rooney (14 goals, 9 assists)

7. Karim Benzema (16 goals, 6 assists)

8. Frank Lampard (15 goals, 7 assists)

9. Raul Gonazalez (18 goals, 2 assists)

10. Luis Suarez (13 goals, 6 assists)

Ronaldo's solid words to teammates before Newcastle match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's speech to his Man United's teammate before the name against Newcastle has been revealed, The Sun.

It is understood that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made his teammates understand that they need to play with their hearts and win trophies for the club.

The 36-year-old also added that the team needs to create a winning mentality even after he leaves his darling club.

Legit.ng also reported that many would still be wondering why Man United invested hugely in Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer despite his age.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has proved doubters wrong following the incredible fitness he displayed against Newcastle.

The 36-year-old clocked a speed of 20.2mph (32.5kmph) before receiving a pass from Luke Shaw to score Man United's second goal against the Magpies, BBC, Give Me Sport.

Source: Legit