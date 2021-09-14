Edinson Cavani has told Manchester United fans for them to revert to his old song this season at Old Trafford

The super striker confirmed that the new one is also good but stressed that it is a little bit difficult to sing

Fans praised Edinson Cavani for his decision to give hand the jersey number 7 to Cristiano Ronaldo upon his return

Edinson Cavani has appealed to all Manchester United faithfuls that he wants them to change his song to the previous one following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

On Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United, Edinson Cavani agreed to give him the number 7 jersey and this gesture was appreciated by fans and even the Portuguese star.

Ronaldo however did not disappoint Manchester United fans and his lovers around the world as he scored two goals on his second debut against Newcastle United in a Premier League game.

Edinson Cavani in action for Premier League side Manchester United. Photo by James Baylis

Source: Getty Images

Cavani did not make the team list for the Premier League encounter, but the Uruguayan and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to form formidable pairing at Manchester United.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the report on Mirror, Edinson Cavani explained that he is happy with the new song Manchester United fans came up with stressing that he will still prefer the old one.

Edinson Cavani's reaction

"The fans have now come up with a second song, which is a lot more difficult to sing than the previous one.

"I could follow the first one: ‘Give it, give it, give it to Edi Cavani, It was easier to follow, and I could sing along to it in places!

"This second one, which is also really cool and really good too, and right here let me take a moment to thank all the United fans for their warmth and affection, this second song is much more difficult to sing!"

Berbatov believes Ronaldo was right to reclaim no.7 shirt

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Cristiano Ronaldo was right to reclaim the club's jersey number seven on his return to Old Trafford last month.

The Red Devils announced that the 36-year-old will wear the iconic shirt for them across competitions this season after rejoining them on a two-year deal from Juventus.

Although the top number was vacant, the Premier League outfit had to withdraw it from Edinson Cavani who wore it last campaign.

The Uruguay international will now wear jersey number 21 while he sees out the remainder of his contract with them.

Source: Legit Newspaper