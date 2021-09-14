Three Newcastle United players approached Cristiano Ronaldo for his shirt after their defeat at Old Trafford

But each of them got turned down by the five-time Ballon d'Or who reportedly said some had asked for it

This was after Ronaldo scored a brace on his second Manchester United debut over the weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for Manchester United in their 4-1 triumph over Newcastle United last weekend.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner grabbed a brace on his homecoming for the Red Devils while Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also got on the scores sheet.

And after the game, three Magpies stars approached the 36-year-old for his jersey but Give Me Sport claims he turned all the requests down.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United against Newcastle United. Photo by Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

The publication further suggested that Ronaldo told them one after the other that someone had already asked for it just to get away from them.

However, no one knows who got lucky with the iconic jersey number seven at Old Trafford a few days back.

Cristiano Ronaldo set for Young Boys UCL clash

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward will now shift attention to helping Man United begin their Champions League campaign on a winning note as they face Young Boys later today.

His return to the Red Devils has also boosted their chances of winning the Premier League this season with many former players tipping the Old Trafford dwellers to contend for the silverware.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have not tasted EPL glory since 2013 - the same year Sir Alex Ferguson parted ways with them after winning the club's 20th league title.

Why Man United are Premier League favourites this season

Legit.ng earlier reported Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has boosted their chances of contending for the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils haven't tasted glory in the English top-flight since 2013 when they last won the silverware under Sir Alex Ferguson as reported by Metro UK.

However, the 36-year-old needed just 62 minutes on his second United debut to record his first brace for them as they defeated Newcastle United 4-1.

