Grammy award-winning artiste, Wizkid, has sparked reactions on social media after a video of him at a performance surfaced on social media.

In the video, the singer who was performing on a stage, addressed some people directly below the stage, presumably photographers, rudely.

The video showed Wizkid performing on a stage. Photo credit: @thecommentsection/@wizkidayo

The Ginger crooner addressed them with the 'f' word as he tried to get them to go away so that he could see his fans behind them.

Nigerians react

While some people found the clip funny, others could not help but point out that Wizkid did not have to be rude to anyone, photographers or not.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

jidekol:

"Photographers are humans too, working hard to capture the best moment for you and you disrespect them like that? it’s wrong sha."

lucasugo2:

"I don’t know about other photographers, but if I come for any event and you talk to me this way, I will change it for you no cap, no matter who you are."

dera_akanji:

"Regardless if you need to see your fans or not, still RUDE."

kci_light15:

"I know say Wizzy fit dey joke sha, but if na Burna now everywhere for they hot like this."

bizzyroyal:

"Regardless of them being photographers , They didn't deserve to be spoken to in that disrespectful manner, besides they could also be fans."

