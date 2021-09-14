Lionel Messi left Spanish club Barcelona just after a season that Dutch manager Ronald Koeman was appointed

Bosnian star Miralem Pjanic has lamented that he was also disrespected at the club which forced him to leave

According to Pjanic who was out of favour under Koeman, even Lionel Messi was surprised about Koeman’s tactics

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi was surprised by Ronald Koeman’s tactics following the manager’s arrival to the Catalan club in 2020, Tribuna reports.

The ex-captain was surprised that the manager did not use Miralem Pjanic at the club which forced the 31-year-old Bosnian to leave for Besiktas.

Pjanic dumped the Spanish club on loan as he felt disrespected by the Dutch manager having started in just six La Liga games last season - something that even baffled Messi.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal with Miralem Pjanic. Photo: Valerio Pennicino

Source: Getty Images

Pjanic told Football Italia via SPORTbible:

"Besiktas wanted me strongly in the last days of the transfer market and I couldn't stay in Barcelona with Koeman, I would have lost another year and I didn't want to.

"Koeman had an attitude with me that no one understood, not even Messi. Leo, last year, told me several times; 'But why doesn't he let you play? Has something happened?'

"My situation was complicated from the beginning. It was tough physically and mentally and it killed my confidence because I had no communication with him. It was very strange."

