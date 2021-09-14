Cristiano Ronaldo took the Premier League by storm on his return to Man United by netting a brace vs Newcastle

Gary Neville is now convinced the Portuguese is easily the greatest footballer of all-time ahead of Lionel Messi

Opinion has always been divided on who between the pair is the football GOAT, with both dominating the football scene for the longest time now

Gary Neville has delved into the never-ending debate on who between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is football's greatest of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo took the Premier League by storm on his return to Man United by netting a brace vs Newcastle. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The two footballers have dominated the football scene for the longest time, with both smashing records left, right, and centre.

The pair has won an incredible 11 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with Messi winning the prestigious accolade a record six times.

However, opinion has always been divided among fans on who should be crowned as the greatest ever.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mail Online reports Ronaldo's stunning return to Old Trafford and spectacular second debut for Man United has poured gasoline on an already blazing bonfire of the debate.

Incredibly, Messi, just like Ronaldo also traded new colours in the summer, with the Argentine sealing a stunning switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, unlike CR7 who has had a blistering start to life in the Premier League, Messi has struggled to settle in France and is yet to make a start for PSG.

Neville is now convinced Ronaldo is unrivalled across the history of the game and is easily the greatest footballer to ever walk the pitch.

"I've always ignored the Ronaldo and Messi question, it's a bit of a fantasy and both need to be enjoyed," the former United right-back admitted.

"I was asked this morning by a gentleman who was driving me in: If you could pick any player in history to come off the bench and win you a game, who would it be?

"It would absolutely be Cristiano Ronaldo. I do think he's the greatest football player that has ever lived. That is not a bias," he added.

While the United legend admitted Messi is equally an incredible player, he was quick to note Ronaldo has proved to be a complete footballer.

Lionel Messi tops Ronaldo, Lewandowski on FIFA 22 list

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain has emerged as the player topping the list of highest 22 players in the FIFA 22 which will be available for the world to play from October this year.

The Argentine footballer is no doubt one of the best players in the world considering his records and achievements in the round leather game most especially when playing for Barcelona.

And for the first time in a long run, Cristiano Ronaldo who recently made his return to Manchester United did not make the top 2 and has been overtaken by Robert Lewandowski.

Source: Legit