A young lady, Kimberly Ofori, had to resign from her bank job for another one in Dubai which offered a tax-free salary

Happy that she had something different and better, she went on a one way ticket, only to be informed that that vacancy had been cancelled

Ofori had to survive on water and noodles to get by, applied for more than 70 jobs until she pulled her life together

A young lady identified as Kimberly Ofori has narrated on LinkedIn how she got stranded in Dubai after travelling there in hope of working a better job.

The lady rejected a promotion she was offered at a bank she used to work for in Amsterdam because she wanted to take up a different job in Dubai.

The young lady revealed that she had to survive on water and biscuit. Photo source: LinkedIn/Kimberly Ofori

A bold move with a bigger consequence

So she resigned from the bank, packed her bag, and went with a one-way ticket to the United Arab Emirates.

Before making that bold move, the lady had got a job with a housing company that offered a relatively better salary that is tax-free.

We are sorry

When she got to the new workplace in Dubai all excited, the director of the company was shocked to see her. Some moment after, she called Ofori, gave her a one-month advance salary and apologised that the job vacancy had been cancelled.

The boss revealed that they have been trying to reach her and inform her of the new development before she got to Dubai.

She survived on noodles and water

That was how Ofori got stranded and had to spend the next six months applying for over 70 jobs without success. She had to survive on water and piece meals like noodles and biscuits. She never told anyone back home of the situation.

When the young lady’s salary dried up, she got more desperate with her job hunting until she got one.

Below are some of the reactions to her story:

Tayo Awere said:

"Great but how did you manage to stay in Dubai for 6 months without sponsorship. My knowledge of dubai reminds me that you can only stay for 30days without working (i.e. holiday) afterwards a company must sponsor you if you wish to remain in the country."

Karen Russell said:

"People say I am brave. You are MUCH braver than I am. Kudos to you. If you don't have certain obligations, you can be braver."

Jarrett J. Risher said:

"This was me in Saudi Arabia after a major car accident, and poor medical service. My family wanted me to leave. But we're survivors. We figure it out, and make it work."

