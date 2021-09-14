Popular Yoruba actor, Bigvai Jokotoye has got people talking on social media after he revealed what he discovered in his computer science class in California

The actor, filled with so much sadness, shared a clip of his note which had Nigeria on the list of 'internet scams'

According to the actor, everyone in the class knows he is originally from Nigeria and the shame hit him hard

Popualar Nigerian actor, Bigvai Jokotoye has taken to social media with a sad post about how Nigeria is being perceived abroad.

The actor who was in a computer science class in California, shared a clip of his note which showed Nigeria on the list of internet scams.

Actor Bigvai shares class note.

Source: Instagram

The note on his laptop also gave detailed and accurate description of how the scam act is being carried out.

Bigvai in his caption revealed that everyone knows he is originally from Nigeria and he was filled with shame in the class.

"I'm filled with so much sadness right now, this is hard on me. Posting this right from my computer science class at Clovis College, California. Everybody knows I'm originally from this country, Nigeria but look at this SHAME."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

ajipatutuabisola:

"Hmmmm this is bad."

justbae316:

"Cheer up bro, make your mark. You have your own story to tell. Tell yours differently by your actions."

jeffnickens81:

"There you go guys. Let’s keep normalizing bad behavior until no one wants to associate with us anymore."

website__mobileapp__developer:

"Too sad. And we will come online to condemn fraud yet some youths will start justifying it."

tastyfoodie7:

"It’s not like other people don’t do fraud o. Some countries do am pass Nigerians sef. But Nigerians are just loud. They will be doing illegal stuff and still voice with pride as if they are working hard for it."

layemmieshugar:

"This is extremely sad! E reach to cry o. And the scam thing keeps increasing! See as them dey use us to lecture."

newton_guru:

"Take heart bro."

Bigvai Jokotoye welcomes 2nd child

Jokotoye and his family were in a celebratory mood in August after a new addition joined his home.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to announce the birth of his second child, a baby girl.

Not stopping there, he shared photos which appeared to have been taken shortly after the arrival of his child as he was still in the protective clothing, while doctors attended to his exhausted wife.

