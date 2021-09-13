Chidozie Awaziem hit the ground running for Alanyaspor after firing them to a 1-0 triumph over Giresunspor

The Nigerian star scored a stunning header on his first appearance for the Turkish side having joined them from Boavista on loan

Awaziem is a key member of coach Gernot Rohr's squad as they continue their preparations towards the 2022 edition early next year

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem made a scoring debut for his Turkish League outfit Alanyaspor in their 1-0 victory over Giresunspor on Monday, September 13.

The 24-year-old recently joined Bahcesehir School Arena from Portuguese top-flight side Boavista on a season-long loan move.

He was immediately called to action as coach Bulent Korkmaz immediately included him in his team's starting lineup.

Chidozie Awaziem rose above opposition defenders to head home a well-delivered free kick in the early minutes oft their game. Credit - @alanyaspor

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian star however needed just eight minutes before getting on the scores sheet - the goal that separated both sides.

Awaziem headed Emre Akbaba well delivered free-kick beyond the reach of the opposition goalkeeper Onurcan Piri.

They had more opportunities to increase their tally as the game progressed but they failed to convert the glaring chances they got as reported by GOAL.

The Enugu-born star will now be aiming for more despite playing a defensive role for the Super Lig outfit. He was on the pitch all through the entire fixture.

Awaziem was in action for his country's national team earlier this month when they took on Cape Verde in their World Cup qualifier away from home.

