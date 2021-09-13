Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a top transfer target for Manchester City as a replacement for Fernandinho

The Leeds United midfielder starred for England at Euro 2020 but failed to lead them to glory in the end

Pep Guardiola has now told his employers to go for the Englishman as he hopes to add depth to his midfield

Manchester City have reportedly identified Leeds United midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, as a possible replacement for Fernandinho.

The 25-year-old Englishman was one of the standout players at this summer's Euro 2020 Championship.

He featured in all seven games for the Three Lions and assisted en route the final but they eventually lost to Italy on penalties.

Kalvin Philips after Leeds United's Premier League meeting with Liverpool over the weekend. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

The Premier League defending champions are now planning to make a move for the player despite having a deal with his present club until the summer of 2024.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fernandinho has also been one of City's best players but his advanced age will not allow him to function at the highest level

Daily Mail quoting fichajes.net reveals that Pep Guardiola has told his employers to go for the England international.

The publication further stated that he expected to compete with Spain star Rodri, 25, in City's talented midfield.

In addition, Phillips's arrival will afford the Citizens the chance to rotate their squad in the shuttlecock area and that Rodri has someone against who will compete for the position.'

Is Ruben Dias single again?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City player Ruben Dias has may have separated from his famous pop star girlfriend April Ivy after about three years of their relationship, SunSport reports.

It was gathered that the Portuguese international has called it quits with her due to differences in lifestyle and removed their pictures together on his social media handles.

They parted ways after the Man City star is said to be more discreet, as Portuguese celebrity mag FLASH branded Ivy as 'exuberant'.

Source: Legit