Man United are serious title contenders because of Cristiano Ronaldo says former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich

The 36-year-old made his impact felt on his second debut for the Red Devils after finding the back of the net twice against Newcastle

Solskjaer's men will now shift their attention to their Champions League opener against Young Boys on Tuesday, September 14

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has boosted their chances of contending for the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils haven't tasted glory in the English top-flight since 2013 when they last won the silverware under Sir Alex Ferguson as reported by Metro UK.

However, the 36-year-old needed just 62 minutes on his second United debut to record his first brace for them as they defeated Newcastle United 4-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo during his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Photo by Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, after his inspirational performance against the Magpies, former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich is confident the Old Trafford dwellers are now contenders because of Ronaldo.

What Mark Bosnich said about Ronaldo

"I think they are title contenders before he came, but I think now they’re serious title contenders. I still think Man City are slight favourites, before his arrival, I would have said Chelsea and Liverpool then United, all contenders.

"I think we’ll see that as time goes on, we’ve seen his physical prowess and goalscoring but the belief he gives the place.

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard were also on target as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men outclassed their guests to make it three win and one draw in their first four EPL fixtures this campaign.

They currently sit atop of the table with 10 points, the same as Chelsea and Liverpool after the same number of fixtures.

