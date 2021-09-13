Cristiano Ronaldo covered a speed of 20.2mph before scoring his second goal against Newcastle at Old Trafford

The 36-year-old scored two goals on his debut as Man United go top of the Premier League table with an unbeaten run

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set fro Man United's Champios League clash with Switzerland side Young Boys

Many would still be wondering why Man United invested hugely in Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer despite his age.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has proved doubters wrong following the incredible fitness he displayed against Newcastle.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an amazing sprint before receiving a pass from Luke Shaw to score United's second goal. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's pace

The 36-year-old clocked a speed of 20.2mph (32.5kmph) before receiving a pass from Luke Shaw to score Man United's second goal against the Magpies, BBC, Give Me Sport.

The Portuguese striker had already put the Red Devils' ahead right on the stroke of half-time before restoring the lead in the second half.

CR7 is reportedly earning close to £500,000-per-week and the Portuguese showed pace and power when he outran Newcastle defenders to complete his brace.

Ronaldo's presence in the team has now boosted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's chances of landing United's first Premier League title after the Alex Ferguson era.

The Red Devils pull off an emphatic opening day 5-1 victory against Leeds United then were forced to a 1-1 draw away at Southampton.

A late goal from Mason Greenwood against Wolves secured their second win of the season at the Molineux.

It is now looking like United are one of the favourites to win the Premier League this season ahead of their neighbours Man City.

The Red devils are now getting set for their Champions League

Hargreaves' comment on Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Owen Hargreaves has declared that his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has not shown any sign of ageing, Sports Keeda, Strait Times.

The 36-year-old went through the pace with other teammates before the start of the game against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

And Hargreaves has observed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner looks better than ever while he was on the pitch as a broadcaster.

As soon as players came to have a pre-warm up before the game, the former Bayern Munich star made a striking observation about his ex-teammate.

