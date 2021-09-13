Betting in Nigeria witnessed dramatic scenes in Warri, Delta state as a man was spotted crying after losing his stake

It was gathered that the betting patron had lost about N88,000 over the weekend and was spotted crying

As club football returns, quite a number of youths are using the opportunity to stake bets on the outcome of matches

A man was spotted inside a betting centre crying as it was gathered that he had lost the sum of N88,000 on gaming activities.

Following the return of club football over the weekend, betting companies across the globe are smiling home as their patrons will be ever busy.

The weekend was packed with so many football activities and a number of youths took their time to stake bets on their respective teams.

Betting gone wrong for a Nigerian man. Photo: Scorum

Source: UGC

However, footage showing a man crying after losing a huge amount has gone viral as he wept uncontrollably while the lady was overheard consoling him.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social Media Reacts

Following the post of the clip on Instablog via Instagram, a follower replied:

“He will still go and sell his phone to place another bet. Na addiction.”

Another added:

"Any bet wey pass 100naira...My hand no dey there."

One wrote:

“If I say let me dash him 44k now, he will still use it and bet, sorry o.”

Another trolled:

“Some problems go make u talk to ur self anyhow. The kindly insult him go dey insult himself now ehhh.”

Pastor enters betting centre to preach to youths

There was a mild drama as a cleric was spotted in a clip preaching against betting right inside a gaming centre.

The footage sighted on Instagram showed the pastor praying for the boys after he had tried to convince them that such an act like betting is not the best.

While the pastor prayed, the youths continued with the activities and responded with “amen” repeatedly.

The preacher was reportedly heard telling them to consider the judgment day and what account they will give to God about the life led on earth.

Oliseh tips Chelsea to win Premier League

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has identified Erling Haaland as the only player who can help Manchester United win the Premier League title for the first time since 2013.

The Red Devils gave their best last season but could only finish second - 12 points behind eventual champions Manchester City.

However, they have made a few key signings this transfer window, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane joining them from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively, but Oliseh believes Chelsea will win the title.

Source: Legit