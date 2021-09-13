Burna Boy gets huge recognition from Manchester United as they posted his picture along with Stormzy on their Instagram page

The 30-year-old was at Old Trafford when the Red Devils triumphed over Newcastle during the weekend

Ronaldo scored twice on his return while Paul Pogba also created two assists as they went away with four goals

Grammy award winner Burna Boy was amongst the dignitaries that saw Cristiano Ronaldo make his second Manchester United debut over the weekend.

The 30-year-old Nigerian singer and songwriter watched as the 36-year-old bagged a brace to inspire the Red Devils to a 4-1 win over their visitors.

Burna celebrated wildly in one of the videos he posted online after Ronaldo's opening goal moments before the half-time whistle sounded.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Man United squad for the Champions League opener against Young Boys. Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United

In return for his presence, Man United have now recognised the music sensation by posting his picture alongside UK rapper of Ghanian descent Stormzy at the stands.

Both music stars donned the club's home jersey for the 2021-22 campaign while posing for pictures at the Theatre of Dreams.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy was accompanied by his mum alongside some of his personal security details while storming Old Trafford for the encounter.

Solskjaer's men are now seated at the summit of the EPL table with 10 points after four games - the same points as Chelsea and Liverpool after the same number of games.

