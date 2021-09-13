Tyson Fury has made it clear that Anthony Joshua would be an easy ride for him anytime they meet in the boxing ring

These two big boxers have never met, but there have been talks for them to face in what is expected to be biggest battle in boxing this decade

Fury last defeated Deontay Wilder and they will meet again for the third time, while Anthony Joshua is set to face Usyk

Tyson Fury has stated emphatically that he is not scared to face Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua stressing that beating the boxing world champion would even be an easy ride for him.

There is no doubt about the fact that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are among the best boxers in the world considering their records and achievement so far in their careers.

Anthony Joshua has only been beaten once by Andy Ruiz in his professional boxing career, while Tyson Fury has never lost to any opponent and that always give him the confidence ahead of any bout.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Photo by Meg Oliphant

Source: Getty Images

Fury is preparing for his trilogy against American boxer Deontay Wilder, while Anthony Joshua on the other hand will defend his belts on September 25 against former Olympic champion Oleksandr Usyk.

His third fight against Deontay Wilder will be a tough one considering the fact that the American had lost twice, but Tyson Fury is optimistic that he would always come out victorious.

According to the report on GMS and Independent, Tyson Fury explained that Anthony Joshua called him on phone adding that he can't wait to beat the Nigerian.

Tyson Fury's reaction

"I don't know him, I don't want to know him, I've got no time for him, he's just another bare bum in the shower for me, and when I come across him in the boxing ring, I will obliterate him, and it will be an easy, easy fight.

"A lot easier than Deontay Wilder will ever know how to be and that was pretty easy, that was one of the easiest fights I've ever had, but AJ will be easier than that."

Anthony Joshua slams Tyson Fury

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how American boxer Deontay Wilder was slammed by Nigerian and British star Anthony Joshua who claimed that the Bronze Bomber is not in the category of elite fighters.

This latest attack by Anthony Joshua is coming with days to the fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury which is expected to hold next month.

In their previous two meetings, Deontay Wilder failed to beat the British fighter which forced him to activate the trilogy clause.

Deontay Wilder accused Anthony Joshua and his team of not wanting to face him in a fight and making excuses.

Source: Legit Nigeria